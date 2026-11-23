Endrit Azemi suspected of deceiving citizens by claiming he had leukemia; he shaved his head, eyebrows and mustache

A 20-year-old man from Gjilan was arrested in the city on Saturday at around 10 p.m. Prosecutors suspect he obtained more than 189,000 euros by pretending to be ill with leukemia.

According to the prosecution, Endrit Azemi is suspected of having fabricated a false story since November 9.

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The Basic Prosecution in Gjilan said it had verified that Azemi did not have leukemia, contrary to his claims. The money collected for him has also been frozen in all bank accounts.

In a video published a few days ago, Azemi appeared with his head, part of his eyebrows and part of his mustache shaved, to make his claim that he had leukemia seem as convincing as possible.

In the video, he spoke slowly and with difficulty while thanking the people who were sending him money.

In another video, he claimed he was contacting viewers from Acıbadem Hospital in Turkey.

Today, the Basic Court in Gjilan ordered him held in pretrial detention for one month.

Endrit Azemi’s family members have claimed that they, too, were deceived.