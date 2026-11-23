The interpellation requested by the Alliance concerning Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the failure of strategic dialogue with the United States will take place at the next session of the Assembly. This was announced by Besnik Tahiri, head of the Alliance Parliamentary Group.

Tahiri explained that the interpellation would not be held this Thursday because Kurti is not in Kosovo. He stressed that resuming strategic dialogue with the US is important for strengthening Kosovo’s international standing.

Të lidhura None found

According to Tahiri, the absence of this process risks having consequences for NATO integration, securing new recognitions and relations with the US administration.

“As a parliamentary group, we requested an interpellation with Prime Minister Kurti to discuss the failure of strategic dialogue with the US. Since the prime minister was not in Kosovo this Thursday, the interpellation was postponed to the next session. We consider it vital to strengthen Kosovo’s and our institutions’ standing, both domestically and internationally, as well as to build and restore Kosovo-US strategic dialogue. If progress is not made on integration, particularly toward NATO, new recognitions, engagement by the Trump administration and relations, the situation will be quite problematic,” Tahiri said.

Tahiri also voiced opposition to the procedure to dismiss the High Council for the Oversight of the Civil Service, describing the approach taken as incorrect.

He stressed that the state administration should not be tied to any party and that decisions concerning it cannot be based on personal assessments but must be made through the proper procedures. Tahiri said he had requested that the matter be removed from the agenda for the continuation of the Assembly’s two sessions.

“Another issue is the request to dismiss the High Council for the Oversight of the Civil Service. The procedure and approach are wrong. The state administration is not the property of a party and should not be subject to personal assessments; the matter must be handled through the relevant procedure. I asked for it to be removed from the agenda for the continuation of these two sessions,” Tahiri said.