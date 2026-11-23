Menstruation in the workplace: Germany considers new rules to support women

Flexible working hours, working from home and adjusted shifts are increasingly being considered as ways to make work easier for women who struggle during menstruation, especially those with severe symptoms.

But these solutions cannot be applied to all employees, as many professions require people to work physically on site.

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A survey by Germany’s Institute for Employment Research (IAB), cited by foreign media, found that 45% of respondents can set their working hours flexibly, while 37% can work from home.

When working conditions and the nature of the job allow, these options are used particularly by women who experience more pronounced discomfort during their menstrual cycle.

Remote work, however, is not possible for every employee. Those who work in kitchens, restaurants or at customer service counters cannot perform their duties from home.

For these professions, more flexible shift planning may help, giving employees the opportunity to adjust their schedules to suit their physical condition.

The same approach could also be considered in health and social services, where employees need to be physically present.

One example is the intensive care organization “Kunterbunte Butterfliege” in Grasberg, Lower Saxony, which RTL Nord recently reported on.

The organization takes menstrual cycles and any associated discomfort into account if employees choose to share this information.