Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha said negotiations with opposition parties to reach an agreement for the May 9 elections would aim to create a united front against Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Asked whether he would support a candidate for Tirana Municipality emerging from the protest movement, Berisha said representatives of all political parties had taken part in the protest, along with unaffiliated citizens, describing it as an unprecedented show of unity.

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He stressed that the candidate should be selected without prejudice, with the interests of Tirana’s residents as the main consideration.

“We will begin negotiations with the aim of bringing together all the elements and all the forces that consider Edi Rama the greatest evil and that accept a degree of pluralism, as the protest itself displayed, while preserving their own identities. Everyone went there to remove Rama. This is a moment for each of us to show our willingness to confront the greatest evil, which is Edi Rama. Each of us must be clear about whether we consider Rama an existential threat or not. I am sure that anyone who reaches this conclusion will find the strength, in their own and their party’s interests, to join a united front,” Berisha said at a press conference.

Berisha also said the opposition needed to reach a broad agreement, urging all political actors to decide whether they consider Rama’s government an existential threat to the country.

“Each of us must be clear about whether we consider Rama an existential threat or not. I am sure that anyone who reaches this conclusion will find the strength, in their own and their party’s interests, to join a united front,” he said.

The Democratic Party leader also dismissed expectations that the international community’s position should determine whether the opposition unites, saying that, in his view, its advice had been for the opposition to come together.

Question: You have said that you will begin negotiations this week to reach an agreement with opposition parties for the May 9 elections. Have these negotiations begun, and do you agree with the stated demand that the candidate for Tirana Municipality should come from the protest movement?

Berisha: People from all political parties were there at the protest, along with unaffiliated citizens. It was an unprecedented show of unity. I believe we should sit down and discuss the matter without prejudice, then choose the candidate best suited to serve the people of Tirana.

If we are going by participation in the protest, I can assure you that, among those who have spent not 170 days but 500–700 days protesting, the majority are generally from the Democratic Party.

But we will begin negotiations with the aim of bringing together all the elements and all the forces that consider Edi Rama the greatest evil and that accept a degree of pluralism, as the protest itself displayed, while preserving their own identities. Everyone went there to remove Rama.

This is a moment for each of us to show our willingness to confront the greatest evil, which is Edi Rama. Each of us must be clear about whether we consider Rama an existential threat or not. I am sure that anyone who reaches this conclusion will find the strength, in their own and their party’s interests, to join a united front.

Nothing could be more laughable than waiting to see what the international community will say. It has only one piece of advice: unite as an opposition. Vučić was not an existential threat to Serbia, as Edi Rama is.

Those referring to the Serbian movement should do so accurately, not casually. The truth is that the Serbian movement is a mix of all political currents, many of which have nothing in common in their platforms.

I urge all Albanians to consider this unity in the face of a real existential threat to our nation. We will be patient, but we hope this agenda will move forward.