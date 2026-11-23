Konjufca calls on the EU Council to ask the European Commission for an opinion on Kosovo’s application

Glauk Konjufca, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, called on the EU Council to ask the European Commission to prepare an opinion on Kosovo’s application for membership in the European Union.

At a ministerial meeting of the Western Balkans Friends Group held in Athens, Konjufca said EU enlargement should be a credible process in which every country in the region has the opportunity to progress on the basis of its merits and implemented reforms.

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He highlighted Kosovo’s democratic reforms, its full alignment with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, and its readiness to participate in European Union missions and operations.

“Kosovo has demonstrated its commitment to European integration through both its reforms and its unwavering support for EU policies. The time has come for this commitment to be followed by concrete steps from the EU, so that Kosovo can move forward in the accession process, just like the other countries in the region,” he said.

Kosovo applied for EU membership nearly four years ago, but the European Commission has yet to take the matter forward.