At today’s meeting of the National Council for European Integration, SDSM leader Venko Filipçe addressed EU Ambassador Michalis Rokas, asking for his help in advancing the interests of citizens and the country’s European future. According to Filipçe, Macedonia needs the European Union’s support to counter propaganda that for years has portrayed the government’s steps toward membership as treason.

Filipçe said he would ask Rokas for help and, if the ambassador wished, for comment on the issue as well. He referred to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s statement that Macedonia is welcome in Europe with its identity and language. He said this message refutes the government’s claims that the policies pursued by SDSM—not only since 2024, but also earlier—amounted to treason.

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The SDSM leader pointed out that accusations of treason against SDSM by Hristijan Mickoski and the ruling party also amount to an indirect accusation against the European Union, as if the bloc were blackmailing a candidate country.

“Why is no one talking about Europe? Because, as a result of this propaganda, Europe has become synonymous with treason. That is how they have portrayed Europe. If I simply stop talking, they will call me a traitor. Why? Because I am a liar,” Filipçe said.