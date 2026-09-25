From €38,000 to €123,000 / Prosecutors seek pretrial detention for three suspects in usury case

The Basic Prosecution Office in Pristina has requested that pretrial detention be imposed on Bashkim Mehanolli, Shërbim Berisha and Menduart Berisha, who are suspected of the criminal offenses of “Usury” and “Threats.”

Të lidhura None found

According to the prosecution’s allegations, the financial obligation initially amounted to around €38,000, while after interest was applied, it allegedly rose to approximately €123,000, IndeksOnline reports.

On September 11, the suspects allegedly also demanded a further sum of around €27,000 from the injured party.

The situation escalated on September 23, during a meeting that also involved the Kosovo Police. The prosecution file also mentions threatening messages and continued pressure on the injured party.

The request for pretrial detention was also based on suspicions that the defendants could influence witnesses, obstruct the securing of evidence or commit criminal offenses again.

These are allegations raised by the prosecution during the investigation phase, while the suspects continue to be considered innocent until a final court decision is issued.