US Embassy: We look forward to working with Kosovo’s new government and parliament

The US Embassy in Pristina expressed its readiness to cooperate with Kosovo’s new government and parliament, with the aim of advancing “shared priorities, including regional peace, stability and mutual prosperity”.

Të lidhura

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The message was published on social media two days after the Constitutional Court confirmed that the new government, led by Albin Kurti, had been elected in accordance with the Constitution.

The country’s highest court also announced that lawmakers in the eleventh legislature have until October 6 to elect the new president.

To complete the constitution of parliament, the Constitutional Court has also asked lawmakers to elect the second deputy speaker, who must come from the Democratic Party of Kosovo.

Parliament was constituted on September 13, while the Kurti 4 Government was voted in several hours later.

The Constitutional Court’s decision has prompted parliamentary action, with the leadership holding the first meeting of the eleventh legislature today.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 11:56

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