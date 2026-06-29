Traffic blocked on the Kumanovo-Veles route after accident, movement diverted toward Skopje Airport

As of 06:00, traffic on the Kumanovo-Veles motorway has been suspended, according to the Automobile and Motorcycle Association of Macedonia (LAMM).

According to the announcement, the reason for the traffic interruption is a road accident that occurred at the junction leading to Skopje International Airport, more precisely at the exit from Skopje that leads toward the terminal building.

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LAMM said that vehicles are being directed to pass through the junction near the “Okta” refinery.

Skopje International Airport has also confirmed the traffic diversion and called on drivers to use the exit leading to the airport’s old entrance, namely toward its old building.

“We inform you that due to a traffic accident at the main entrance to the terminal building of Skopje International Airport, from the direction of Skopje toward the airport, all vehicles are being diverted according to the circumstances,” the statement from “TAV Macedonia” said.