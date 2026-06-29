Totaj speaks about the possibility of a post-election coalition and relations with Vetëvendosje

PDK deputy leader Shaqir Totaj commented on the possibility of forming a post-election coalition, including the potential relations between the party he represents and the Vetëvendosje Movement.

According to him, the solution he would prefer is cooperation between the opposition parties and the non-majority communities.

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In his assessment of the current government, Totaj criticized Vetëvendosje, saying that the party has shown it knows how to win elections, but not how to govern.

“It has been proven that the Vetëvendosje Movement does not know how to govern. They know how to be in opposition, win votes, take power, but they do not know how to govern.”

He further stated that, in his view, the decision-making process within this party is centralized and depends on the leader.

“We have seen a government of interns who have neither energy nor vision because they function according to hierarchy, according to orders, and no one has the right to make a decision without the approval of the supreme leader. Therefore, we do not need such a mindset,” he stressed.