Toshkovski announces equipment to detect traffic violations in police vehicles

Toshkovski announces equipment to detect traffic violations in police vehicles

Interior Minister Pançe Tashkovski announced that some vehicles will be used to detect traffic violations in the future.

Toshkovski said he was informing the public today that a large number of Interior Ministry vehicles, though not all, as well as unmarked police vehicles, would be fitted with equipment to detect traffic violations.

Të lidhura

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According to him, some drivers know where the cameras are installed: they obey the rules near them, but not in areas without cameras. With the use of police vehicles, drivers will no longer be able to predict where the detection equipment is located. The measure aims to identify people who exceed the speed limit and, as Toshkovski said, has been deemed necessary to calm traffic in the country.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 16:17

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