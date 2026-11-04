Rizvanolli and Blaj explore opportunities to expand economic ties

Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli met with Slovenia’s ambassador to Kosovo, Borut Blaj, to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries and expanding their economic partnership.

The two sides reviewed relations to date, with a particular focus on trade, and explored opportunities to extend cooperation to other areas, especially the energy sector.

Të lidhura None found

The discussions also covered the second edition of “Slovenia-Kosovo Business Day,” which is expected to take place in late November and bring representatives of Slovenian companies to Kosovo.

Rizvanolli invited Slovenian businesses to participate in upcoming auctions for new renewable energy capacity, highlighting opportunities for investment in clean energy in Kosovo.