Filipçe announces interpellation against Sllaveski and calls for his resignation

SDSM leader Venko Filipçe announced at a press conference today that an interpellation against Trajko Sllaveski, governor of the National Bank, would be submitted in the coming days.

According to Filipçe, Sllaveski must answer for the wrong decisions related to “Alta Banka” entering the country’s financial market, concerns about its capital, and the situation in which citizens cannot access their money.

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He said the interpellation is being prepared and will be submitted in the coming days. Filipçe recalled that an interpellation against Ivan Stoilkovqi, a former deputy prime minister and now a minister, was submitted yesterday.

Filipçe also called on Sllaveski to resign. He said the governor’s unclear actions and statements are further aggravating the crisis, while he is trying to defend himself and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

The SDSM leader said Sllaveski should stop worsening his position or trying inappropriately to save himself and Mickoski, whom Filipçe described as the person behind his actions. He added that the governor’s statements are confusing, that Sllaveski changes them after offering other explanations, and that, in his view, he makes baseless accusations. Filipçe said the governor knows that, sooner or later, he will have to account for his actions.

Filipçe said that before “Alta Banka” was allowed to enter the Macedonian financial market, Sllaveski had a duty to verify its ownership structure and reputation, especially given concerns about the origin of its capital.

According to Filipçe, the governor did not act in accordance with the law. Referring to Sllaveski’s statement that he did not know the head of “Alta Banka,” Filipçe said he should have known who ran the bank, whom he was dealing with, and what reputation its head had.

Filipçe described Mickoski and Sllaveski as directly responsible for the consequences faced by citizens who are unable to withdraw their funds.