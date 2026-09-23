Tirana stabbing suspect identified: Toni Nake stabbed 49-year-old several times with a knife

The name of the perpetrator of this evening’s stabbing in Tirana has been released.

Të lidhura

None found

It is learned that the perpetrator is citizen Toni Nake.

Nake, 50, is suspected of stabbing 49-year-old Kreshnik Cara several times in the abdomen with a knife.

“Police, in their official statement, provided more details about the incident. Tirana – A 49-year-old was stabbed with a cutting tool, and thanks to the immediate response of police services, the suspected perpetrator was arrested. Police services, immediately after receiving a report that citizen K. C., 49, was injured with a cutting tool on ‘Marko Boçari’ street, went to the scene to clarify the identity of the perpetrator and the circumstances of the case. As a result of the immediate response and swift investigative and operational actions, the suspected perpetrator, citizen T. N., 50, was identified, arrested, and handcuffed. From the investigative actions so far, it is suspected that the 50-year-old stabbed the 49-year-old with a cutting tool after a conflict over petty motives. The victim is in the hospital under medical care. The case files were referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for further action,” the statement said.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 23:49

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