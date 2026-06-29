Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj Becomes a Father for the Second Time! SPAK Grants Him Permission to See the Newborn Child

Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj, who is being held in pretrial detention, has become a father for the second time. It is reported that his wife, Ajola Xoxa, gave birth today to their second son.

Meanwhile, SPAK has granted Veliaj permission to visit the newborn at the maternity hospital.

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Erion Veliaj has been in pretrial detention since February 2025. The Mayor of Tirana has been sent to trial by SPAK on a series of criminal charges, including abuse of office, passive corruption in several cases, money laundering, and concealment of assets.

The investigative file also includes his wife, along with a number of businessmen and other entities.

We recall that the couple are also the parents of another son, who was born in 2018.