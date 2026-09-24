Operation in Tirana, 8 wanted persons arrested, among them convicted for attempted murder, drugs, and weapons

Tirana police carried out a special inspection plan to locate and arrest wanted citizens. According to the police announcement, 8 citizens were arrested during this operation, involved in various criminal offenses, including serious crimes against persons, unlicensed weapon possession, narcotics production and sale, and economic crimes.

Të lidhura

None found

Among those arrested is K. T., 39 years old, subject to the security measure “Arrest in prison” for the criminal offenses “Intentional homicide,” remaining in attempt, and “Unauthorized possession and production of weapons, explosive weapons and ammunition.” E. B., 31, was sentenced to 2 years in prison for “Serious intentional wounding.” N. M. was sentenced to 4 months in prison for “Document forgery.”

S. V., 18, was wanted by DVP Elbasan for “Production and sale of narcotics.” K. Xh. was sentenced to 3 months in prison for “Theft.” R. L., 26, was sentenced to 3 months in prison for “Disturbing public peace” and had 1 month and 3 days remaining to serve. O. N., 30, was subject to the security measure “Arrest in prison” for “Production and sale of narcotics.” K. M., 29, was wanted for “Production and sale of narcotics,” and a quantity of suspected narcotic Cannabis Sativa was found and seized as material evidence at the time of detention.

The procedural materials were referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for further actions.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 19:15

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