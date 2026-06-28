Three-vehicle crash near Maminas slows traffic on the Tirana-Durrës highway

A car accident was recorded this Saturday on the Tirana-Durrës highway, near Maminas, where three vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction collision.

As a result of the incident, traffic on this section of the highway was significantly disrupted, while due to carelessness while driving, two people suffered minor injuries.

Të lidhura None found

Police forces arrived at the scene of the accident and intervened to normalize the movement of vehicles and fully clarify the circumstances of the collision.