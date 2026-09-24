Pensions in Macedonia to increase by 3%, according to Memov

The director of the State Fund for Pension and Disability Insurance, Nikolla Memov, announced that in September pensions will receive a 3 percent increase. He emphasized that this time the increase will be implemented according to the existing legal framework and a flat amount for everyone, as demanded by a group of pensioners, will not be applied.

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In the case of a pension worth 20 thousand denars, the amount will increase by 600 denars.

The updated payments are expected to take effect with the disbursement of pensions next month. Currently, the institution is calculating the new values, aiming to prepare the payments without delay.

The exact amounts pensioners will receive after this increase will depend on the amount of their current payment. Over the past two years, the system has undergone four linear adjustments, which added a total of 7 thousand denars to each pension.

Last year, the Constitutional Court began reviewing this issue, but in March 2026 the procedure was suspended due to the lack of the required majority for a decision.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 13:16

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