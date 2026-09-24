VLEN: Cooperation with the United States and the EU enlargement process remain priorities for the region

Bekim Sali, first deputy prime minister and general secretary of VLEN, had intensive discussions in Washington and New York about the alliance with the US and the European integration perspective of North Macedonia, a party statement says.

Të lidhura

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During his stay in the American capital, the senior official took part in an Atlantic Council panel, where security issues, the strategic partnership with Washington, and progress towards the European Union were addressed. Meanwhile, in New York, in the framework of the United Nations General Assembly week, Sali joined a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and members of the “Friends of the Western Balkans” group.

VLEN stressed that the European future of the Balkan space and the necessity for enlargement policy to remain high on the EU agenda were at the centre of the talks. According to the party, North Macedonia must be an active voice in dialogues with partners shaping the region’s fate. The accession process requires internal reforms and unwavering commitment with international allies. Moreover, the Western Balkans urgently needs measurable steps towards the European Union.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 13:16

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