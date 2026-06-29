This Is Nikolla Agolli, the Suspected Perpetrator of the Shooting of Brian Syzos

The man seen in the photo is Nikolla Agolli, the suspected perpetrator in the shooting of Brian Syzos, an incident that took place today in Pogradec (June 29).

According to police, Agolli was arrested while trying to flee in a van toward Prrenjas, immediately after abandoning his vehicle in the Qafë-Thana area. Another person who was accompanying him was also detained.

Të lidhura None found

The incident occurred in Neighborhood No. 3 of Pogradec, where Brian Syzo was shot in the leg. He is in hospital and is reported to be out of danger, although he has a criminal record.

Police are continuing their investigation to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident and the motive behind the conflict.