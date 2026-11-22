Police have solved a theft that occurred in a residence in neighborhood no. 4 of Durrës, from which significant amounts of money and valuables were taken.

During the police operation coded “Objective”, two people suspected of involvement in the incident were identified, caught, and arrested.

Të lidhura None found

The arrested are A. R., 51 years old, resident in neighborhood no. 13 in Durrës, and S. L., 24 years old, resident in Lushnjë.

Investigations show that the 51-year-old is suspected of having entered the residence of citizen A. G., from where he stole about 22 thousand euros, 800 thousand lek, expensive brand wristwatches, jewelry, perfumes, luxury bags, and other valuables.

After the theft, he is suspected of having sent the stolen items to the 24-year-old’s residence in Lushnjë. According to police, she was aware of the theft and cooperated with the 51-year-old.

During the search of her residence, police found and seized part of the stolen items. Meanwhile, in the 51-year-old’s residence, tools suspected of being used to commit the theft were seized, including masks, keys, and clothing used during the incident.

Police inform that investigations continue in cooperation with the Prosecution to find the rest of the stolen money and items, as well as to document other thefts suspected to have been committed by the two arrested.

Procedural materials have been referred to the Prosecution for further action, for the criminal offense “Theft”, committed in cooperation.