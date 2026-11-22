The first official visit abroad by Minister of Health and Social Welfare Klodiana Spahiu took place in Kosovo, specifically at the “Isa Grezda” General Hospital in Gjakova, where she was welcomed by her counterpart Arben Vitia and the medical staff of this institution.

This visit focused on deepening health cooperation between Albania and Kosovo, strengthening hospital capacities, and ensuring access to specialized services for citizens of both countries.

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During the meeting, they discussed possibilities for expanding bilateral cooperation through mutual complementarity of health services, exchange of professional experiences, and strengthening hospital capacities, with the aim of offering more specialized care, closer to home and without unnecessary travel.

Minister Spahiu expressed gratitude to Kosovo’s medical staff for their care of patients from Tropoja, Has, and Kruma, and stressed readiness to expand cooperation in other services as well and to strengthen the capacities of regional hospitals in Albania, with the goal of mutual exchange of health services.

“I recently visited the hospital in Kukës and the day hospital in Has. I saw there the needs they have, and for this I am very grateful to you, that you have made it possible for those missing services that are there to be received perfectly at the hospital in Gjakova, in Prizren, and at the University Hospital in Prishtina, and perhaps it is time for us to strengthen our capacities in some services, such as dialysis, so that those patients who come here can also receive the service at the hospital in Kukës, and vice versa,” said Minister Spahiu.

On the other hand, Kosovo’s Minister of Health, Arben Vitia, praised Minister Spahiu’s visit and expressed readiness to raise bilateral cooperation to a new level through concrete agreements that will expand treatment options and improve citizens’ access to health services.

“I look forward to having, beyond the services component, concrete agreements that we agreed to start working on as soon as possible, so that these agreements serve Albanian citizens on both sides of the border as well as possible,” declared Minister Vitia.

Minister Spahiu’s visit to Gjakova hospital reconfirms the shared commitment of Albania and Kosovo to further strengthen cooperation in the health sector, through expanding services and new agreements, in order to guarantee quality, more accessible health care without border barriers for citizens of both countries.