European election cycle risks undermining the EU’s foundations, France’s central role and the strengthening of the far right

Over the next 13 months, a series of elections in some of the continent’s most influential states could significantly reshape the political map of the European Union.

Parties with a nationalist orientation and far-right parties are enjoying growing support, which increases the likelihood of forming a Eurosceptic front that would significantly complicate decision-making in Brussels.

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According to an analysis published by The Guardian, Europe is entering a highly critical electoral phase, which could determine the Union’s political trajectory for the years to come. The main focus is on elections in Spain, France, Poland and Italy, where nationalist forces aim to take power or strengthen it.

Important races are also expected in Greece, Estonia, Finland and Slovakia, while Germany will hold elections at the regional level.

The main concern is not necessarily the dissolution of the EU, but its gradual weakening and the risk that clashes between member governments block decisions on vital issues, such as funding for Ukraine, European defense, Union enlargement and economic integration.

Spain, France, Poland and Italy in the spotlight

The electoral cycle is expected to open on November 29 in Spain, where socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez risks losing power to the conservative People’s Party and the far-right force Vox. These two parties have previously cooperated in some regions of the country, increasing pressure on the current executive.

Another race of particular importance will be held in France, where Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, is considered one of the most favored candidates for the presidency. The analysis notes that she leads by a significant margin in polls over Jean-Luc Mélenchon and the fragmented forces of the center.

In Poland, nationalist parties are expanding their influence and, if they manage to unite the electorate, could endanger the pro-European coalition in power led by Donald Tusk.

Meanwhile, in Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni aims to secure a second term in elections to be held before the end of 2027. However, she is also under pressure from the more radical force of Roberto Vannacci, known as National Future.

Strengthening of the radical right and dissatisfaction with traditional parties

The rise of nationalist parties is happening at a time when public support for the EU itself remains high. According to figures cited by The Guardian, 74% of Europeans think their country benefits from Union membership, a record level.

However, nearly one in four voters already supports far-right parties, a percentage that has risen almost fivefold since the mid-1990s.

Among the reasons cited for this shift are economic stagnation, austerity policies, population aging and pressure on public finances, which have eroded trust in traditional center-left and center-right parties.

At the same time, immigration, the green transition, support for Ukraine and globalization have become central themes of political debate. The analysis also mentions the influence of Russian disinformation and the open support that the Trump administration has given to parties that describe themselves as patriotic.

France, the most sensitive point for the EU’s future

A significant change could occur in the European Council, where currently only three of the 27 leaders of member states come from the political left.

If nationalist and Eurosceptic parties win elections in France, Spain and Poland, they could create a powerful bloc of allies, capable of blocking key decisions at European level.

The most affected issues would be the EU budget, financial and military aid for Ukraine, Union enlargement, as well as cooperation in the fields of defense, energy, finance and technology.

Political scientist Natalie Tocci warns that this electoral cycle could dramatically transform the face of Europe, causing an internal weakening of the European project.

However, the race in France is considered the most decisive. Marine Le Pen’s political program envisages cutting France’s contribution to the EU budget by 11 billion euros, organizing a constitutional referendum to give priority to French law over European law, as well as not implementing some common market rules.

Mujtaba Rahman, from Eurasia Group, assesses that France has much greater weight in the European Union than Hungary. For this reason, a possible Le Pen presidency would pose a much more serious challenge to the architecture and functioning of the Union.

A first consequence could be the blocking of further European aid for Ukraine, if a stable alliance is created among Eurosceptic leaders. Giorgia Meloni’s stance could also change, if she secures more political allies in the European Council and no longer has the same need to maintain a moderate line toward Brussels.

Does Europe risk losing its ability to act united?

The Guardian analysis compares the current situation to 1998, when most European governments were led by pro-European center-left forces and the European Union was in a period of enlargement and economic growth.

Almost three decades later, the continent’s political orientation seems to be moving in the opposite direction.

Stefan Lehne, from Carnegie Europe, sees the next electoral cycle as a decisive test for the resilience of the European Union. According to him, the growing influence of the radical right does not necessarily mean the dissolution of the Union, but could make it unable to adapt to new international challenges.

The greatest risk, according to analysts, is that clashes between governments and the inability to reach common decisions gradually weaken Europe, reducing its political weight and influence in the international arena.