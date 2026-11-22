Meza Flores, widely known as “Chapo Isidro,” was arrested after an hours-long confrontation in an area of the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

He was one of the most notorious drug lords in Mexico and was on the FBI’s list of the ten most wanted individuals. According to a statement from Mexico’s Secretariat of National Defense, “Chapo Isidro” was arrested on Friday in Guasave, Sinaloa, together with one of his main associates, by Mexican special forces.

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During the capture operation there were exchanges of gunfire and several vehicles were burned, but in the end Meza Flores was left with only his right-hand man, as most of the people guarding him abandoned him at the last moment.

Meza Flores was wanted in Mexico for crimes related to organized crime, while the FBI accuses him of having “flooded the U.S. with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and other deadly drugs.” The United States has requested his extradition.

Mexico has stepped up efforts to crack down on drug trafficking crime, especially after increased pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump since his return to the White House.

Meza Flores, leader of the “Meza Flores” organization, also known as the Guasave Cartel, is believed to have been involved in drug trafficking since the 1990s. However, he had managed to evade authorities for many years by keeping a relatively low profile.