The Likud party of acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited by Gadi Eisenkot to join the negotiating table for Israel’s next government cabinet.

The objective of this move is to create as inclusive an alliance as possible, as the latest parliamentary elections in October did not give any political bloc the majority needed to govern alone.

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The first meetings are expected to take place as early as today, while Eisenkot has until next month to gather the necessary parliamentary support and form the new executive.

In a statement, the Yashar party stressed that the call to Likud for dialogue expresses a “genuine commitment to building the broadest possible government, although so far there has been no concrete response from the other side”.

Currently Eisenkot has three paths ahead to secure a majority: cooperation with the ultra-Orthodox factions, an agreement with the Arab parties, or a national unity cabinet that would also include Netanyahu’s Likud.

Immediately after the announcement, Likud came out with a series of demands, including keeping Arab forces out of the coalition, rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state, maintaining control over areas occupied by Israel in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, and finding a solution to the issue of military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews.

For his part, Eisenkot said that “Likud must act prudently, because after a month he will bring to parliament a strong government led by him”.