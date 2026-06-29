The US and Iran Resume Dialogue for Peace, Technical Teams Expected to Meet in Doha

In Doha, the capital of Qatar, meetings are expected to take place between the technical teams of the United States and Iran as part of the continuation of talks on implementing the agreements reached between the two sides.

Diplomatic sources, cited by CNN, say these discussions are aimed at preserving communication channels between the two countries and preventing incidents that could lead to rising tensions in the region.

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US President Donald Trump also confirmed the continuation of the dialogue, announcing in a social media post that US and Iranian negotiating representatives will meet on Tuesday.

This meeting in Doha is seen as an important development in efforts to ease clashes between Washington and Tehran, although the details of the talks’ agenda have not yet been made public.