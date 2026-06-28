The US and Iran once again escalate attacks, each side blames the other for breaking the ceasefire

New military tensions have been recorded between the United States and Iran, as both countries claim that the other side violated the ceasefire agreement.

The latest developments come after a drone attacked the Panama-flagged tanker MT Kiku in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American fighter jets struck 10 Iranian military targets in various areas within and near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the US military, the targets included air defense systems, military equipment, communication centers and drone depots, in what Washington described as a response to the “ongoing aggression” against commercial vessels.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched ballistic missiles and drones toward the Ali al-Salem US base in Kuwait, as well as against facilities of the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Tehran claims that eight key pieces of American infrastructure were hit in these attacks.

However, a US official told Reuters that there were no reports of American casualties or significant damage to US military bases in the region.

The US maintains that it was Iran that broke the ceasefire after an Iranian drone struck the Panama-flagged tanker MT Kiku. According to CENTCOM, Tehran was given the opportunity to comply with the agreement, but chose to continue attacks on commercial shipping.

For its part, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said that the American strikes on five Iranian coastal posts constituted a direct violation of the memorandum of understanding signed earlier this month. Tehran warned that any future attack on its territory would receive a “devastating response” and could lead to the complete collapse of the ceasefire process.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the American attacks, describing them as “brutal” and as proof that Washington does not abide by international commitments.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reacted on the Truth Social platform, warning that Iran could face even harsher consequences if it continues its military actions.

“There may come a moment when we will no longer be able to remain reasonable and will be forced to militarily finish the job we began very successfully. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist,” Trump wrote.