The staggering cost of Kida’s wedding in Rome, details of the grand ceremony revealed

Kida and her partner, Ajbi, are expected to end their single lives with a wedding ceremony that promises to be among the most luxurious of this year.

According to a report by “Prive by Liberta Spahiu,” the couple has chosen to hold the wedding on September 1 in Rome, at a historic residence with neoclassical architecture, built at the end of the 19th century. Located on one of the highest hills of the Italian capital, the residence is known for its impressive panorama and for hosting elite events.

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The organization of the ceremony is expected to come at a high cost. The venue reservation alone is reported to range from 20,000 to 25,000 euros, while the total wedding budget could exceed 70,000 euros.

A special part of the event will also be the menu, which is said to be prepared by partner companies with Michelin-starred restaurants. According to reports, the food cost could reach up to 300 euros per person.

The technical aspect will also meet high standards, with a professional lighting and audio system, which is reported to cost up to 18,500 euros.

The festive atmosphere will also be enriched by musical performances. According to the same source, guests will be entertained by Ermal Fejzullahu and Sinan Vllasaliu, two well-known artists and close friends of Kida, who are expected to be part of the special evening.