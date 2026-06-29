The protest moves in front of Parliament tomorrow, protester’s call: Let’s make it clear to them that they do not represent us! Return to the Prime Minister’s Office in the evening

One of the protesters, speaking from the podium set up in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, announced the next move in the civic revolt. He called on citizens to gather tomorrow in front of Parliament, where the plenary session is expected to be held.

“We will continue to stay in front of the Prime Minister’s Office. I have an announcement: if there is Parliament tomorrow at 10:00, anyone who can should tell them that they are not our deputies! We invite all protesters who can to be in front of Parliament tomorrow at 10:00!” he declared.

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Although action has been announced for tomorrow morning in front of the Parliament building, he clarified that the protesters’ presence at the prime minister’s office will continue without interruption.

“We will be here at the Prime Minister’s Office again in the evening!” the protester concluded in his message.