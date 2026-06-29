The protest moves in front of Parliament tomorrow, protester’s call: Let’s make it clear to them that they do not represent us! Return to the Prime Minister’s Office in the evening

One of the protesters, speaking from the podium set up in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, announced the next move in the civic revolt. He called on citizens to gather tomorrow in front of Parliament, where the plenary session is expected to be held.

“We will continue to stay in front of the Prime Minister’s Office. I have an announcement: if there is Parliament tomorrow at 10:00, anyone who can should tell them that they are not our deputies! We invite all protesters who can to be in front of Parliament tomorrow at 10:00!” he declared.

Të lidhura

None found

Although action has been announced for tomorrow morning in front of the Parliament building, he clarified that the protesters’ presence at the prime minister’s office will continue without interruption.

“We will be here at the Prime Minister’s Office again in the evening!” the protester concluded in his message.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 22:18

Tags: , ,
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpascasibomjojobet girişKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetGrandpashabetgrandpashabetJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetcio