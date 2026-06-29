The owner of Zanussi who held a customer hostage in Tirana, who is Sefedini?

Sefedin Ahmetaj is a 63-year-old man who was arrested by Tirana Police together with his lawyer, Edjola Harunaj, because they held a customer hostage and assaulted her at their household appliances store, “Zanusi” (Zanussi Professional Tirana), in the former Customs area.

The initial conflict began after the customer bought a display refrigerator and returned to the store to give it back and request a refund, after the appliance turned out not to be working.

Të lidhura None found

According to official police sources, this request was not accepted by the owners and the customer was held against her will on the business premises for more than two hours and was physically assaulted by Sefedin Ahmetaj and 41-year-old Edjola Harunaj after she asked for her money back.

When officers from Police Station No. 6 intervened to resolve the conflict and remove the woman, Ahmetaj and Harunaj resisted and struck the police officers.

The official statement also says that Edjola Harunaj is additionally accused of slightly injuring a police officer during the escort, while investigations are continuing to fully clarify the incident. /albeu.com.