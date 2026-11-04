The “My VAT” payment for the third quarter must be completed by November 30

The reimbursement of part of the VAT for citizens who scanned fiscal receipts in the “MojDDV” app during July, August and September is expected to begin soon.

For the third quarter of 2026, the payment must be made no later than November 30. So far, the Public Revenue Office (DAP) has not officially announced when the transfer of the funds will begin.

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A citizen can receive up to 2,100 denars during this quarter. The amount depends on the number and value of the receipts submitted, as well as the amount of VAT calculated.

The system provides for the reimbursement of 20 percent of the VAT on goods and services purchased domestically, while 10 percent of the VAT is reimbursed for other categories. If the app is used by all four members of a family and each reaches the maximum limit, the combined benefit can amount to up to 8,400 denars per quarter.

To avoid delays, users should check in the “My VAT” app whether their transaction account details are accurate and up to date. This check is particularly necessary for people who have changed banks or closed their previous account, as inaccurate information may prevent the payment from being made on time.

The “My VAT” scheme remains in effect throughout 2026. According to data published earlier, citizens were reimbursed more than 3.47 billion denars during 2025, equivalent to approximately 56.4 million euros.