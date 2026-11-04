Tërnava and British ambassador discuss murders of women in Kosovo

Mufti Naim ef. Tërnava, head of the Islamic Community of Kosovo, welcomed the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Kosovo, Jonathan Hargreaves, today.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on current developments in the country, opportunities for cooperation and other matters of mutual interest.

Të lidhura None found

Particular attention was paid to the recent murders of women in Kosovo. They also discussed the need for institutions and society to work together to prevent violence against women.

Tërnava informed the ambassador about the Islamic Community’s work in this area. He emphasized the importance of religious institutions in education, raising awareness and promoting respect for human life and dignity.

According to the mufti, addressing violence against women requires coordination among all institutions and social groups to build a safer, more respectful society.

British Ambassador Jonathan Hargreaves welcomed the meeting and said he was willing to explore opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.