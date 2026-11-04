Oliver Millanov steps down as head of the FVA, government appoints Jovica Andovski

The government appointed Jovica Andovski, a former deputy health minister, to head the Food and Veterinary Agency following Oliver Millanov’s resignation as director.

Millanov had led the institution for just over two years. He was appointed acting director on July 2, 2024, and officially began his duties two days later.

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Neither Millanov nor the relevant institutions have so far disclosed the reasons for his resignation before the end of his term.

Andovski takes over the FVA after many years of experience in the health sector. From July 2024 to October 2026, he served as deputy health minister.

Andovski had also held the same position at the Ministry of Health from 2011 to 2017, remaining continuously involved in the executive branch and health policies.