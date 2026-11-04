Oliver Millanov steps down as head of the FVA, government appoints Jovica Andovski

Oliver Millanov steps down as head of the FVA, government appoints Jovica Andovski

The government appointed Jovica Andovski, a former deputy health minister, to head the Food and Veterinary Agency following Oliver Millanov’s resignation as director.

Millanov had led the institution for just over two years. He was appointed acting director on July 2, 2024, and officially began his duties two days later.

Të lidhura

None found

Neither Millanov nor the relevant institutions have so far disclosed the reasons for his resignation before the end of his term.

Andovski takes over the FVA after many years of experience in the health sector. From July 2024 to October 2026, he served as deputy health minister.

Andovski had also held the same position at the Ministry of Health from 2011 to 2017, remaining continuously involved in the executive branch and health policies.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 11:47

Tags: ,
Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?

Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?
Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan

Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan
2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises

2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises
Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028

Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028
Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures

Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures
Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges

Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges
Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader

Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader
Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda

Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda