The journalist’s strong statements: SPAK will also prove Belinda Balluku’s third villa!

Journalist Almer Toska, while invited on News24, published further data implicating former number two of the government Belinda Balluku even more.

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Toska said that very soon, SPAK will also prove Balluku’s third villa.

He said that one of the people who communicated with Ron Yeffet for arms trafficking was Balluku. “This is more serious than the roads affair,” the journalist declared.

“A news soon is that SPAK will prove to Belinda Balluku also the third villa, I don’t know exactly where it is, but it’s a third villa that SPAK will prove that belongs to Balluku,” he said, adding that “Belinda Balluku still had political protection.”

As for Prime Minister Rama, journalist Toska said that Rama has two guarantees for continuing to stay in power, the first the opposition and the second the illegal lobbying.

“Rama has two guarantees, that he feels safe that the opposition does not threaten him. We don’t have an opposition that brings out more people than those who come out to the square today. The other fortune is that through these illegal lobbyings that sell Albania like a cake, they give him guarantees of power. But the internationals, the Americans, are not giving him the chance of impunity,” the journalist said, emphasizing that one person has turned into a repentant collaborator of justice and will tell how he worked for Edi Rama.

“A person who has turned into a pentito will tell how he acted as a fixer for Edi Rama and received money in the name of Edi Rama from different actors and various businessmen. He will be a repentant and will speak very soon,” expressed journalist Toska.