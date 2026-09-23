Messages revealed: Bela and Tao are friends, Vlora Hyseni informed Ergys Agasi about political moves in SP: Taulant Balla speaker of parliament, this is how…

Former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni and Ergys Agasi, in addition to personal conversations and investigative secrets, also discussed politics and possible moves within the Socialist Party.

Të lidhura None found

In one episode of the investigative file, Hyseni informs Ergys Agasi, who was a fugitive at the time, that there is talk of Taulant Balla becoming speaker of parliament.

“Continuing the communications, citizen Vlora Hyseni shares preliminary information by writing to the person under investigation Ergys Agasi, ‘Taulant Balla speaker of parliament…. This is how the intel is… Bela and Tao are friends’ (referring to MP Taulant Balla and MP Belinda Balluku),” the investigative file states.

In another episode, the former SHISH director informs Agasi that she will meet with Prime Minister Edi Rama, telling him she will not stay long.

“They are waiting for me to go to the PM…. No, my dear, I won’t stay more than an hour with him.”

On August 24, 2026: “Tomorrow I have to meet the PM at 8:30.”

In another conversation between them, Vlora Hyseni speaks about people who, according to her, have done many things to them, but adds that she will make them pay.

“In some of the communications, citizen Vlora Hyseni is directly identified with the interests of Ergys Agasi against the justice bodies that were prosecuting him, using expressions such as;

‘All these people who have done what they have done to us, I want them to pay.’ ‘My dear, we just need to focus on your trouble..

‘All of us.'”