Haxhiu welcomes the new ambassador of Guinea, credentials are submitted

The acting President of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, today welcomed the submission of Credentials by Abdoulaye Fofana, the non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to our country.

Të lidhura

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The discussion focused on the current state of bilateral relations and the prospects for deepening cooperation in sectors of mutual interest, according to the press release from Haxhiu’s office.

She expressed warm greetings to Ambassador Fofana and wished him success during his mandate.

Also, Haxhiu reconfirmed the Kosovar side’s commitment to working together towards the further advancement of relations between Kosovo and Guinea.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 15:27

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