GJKKO orders SPAK to launch investigations into the resort in the Rrjoll area! Residents have been protesting for 8 months

The Special Court has overturned SPAK’s decision not to initiate investigations regarding the complaint of Rrjoll residents about the construction of the resort in the Rrjoll area.

Të lidhura

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GJKKO judge Flojera Davidhi has accepted the residents’ appeal and ordered the Special Prosecution to register the criminal proceedings and conduct investigations into their claims.

The residents have reported criminal offenses related to document forgery and corruption, and their complaints also mention individuals and entities linked to the resort project.

According to the residents, the “Baks Bay” project is being built on stolen land and in violation of the law.

Residents have been protesting for 8 months, during which there have also been physical clashes with security guards and the police.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 16:13

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