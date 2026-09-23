Body couldn’t resist any longer, 43-year-old French actor dies in Belgium after euthanasia

Arnaud Denis, a French actor and director, has died at the age of 43 by undergoing euthanasia in Belgium. For many years, he suffered from severe health problems, which according to him and his legal representative were linked to complications from a hernia implant.

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Known for staging masterpieces such as Choderlos de Laclos’ ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’ and Molière’s ‘Les Femmes Savantes’, Denis decided to end his life after a prolonged period of torturous pain and severe loss of physical abilities.

His lawyer, Philippe Courtois, announced that the decision for euthanasia was reached after the actor consulted three doctors in Belgium.

“His body could no longer take it. He no longer had control over his own body. Arnaud Denis’ departure from life is the result of unbearable pain that tormented him for months on end,” Courtois told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The start of problems after the hernia surgery

On July 17, 2023, Denis underwent surgery for a hernia in the right groin, where doctors placed a polypropylene mesh implant.

According to his accounts, a series of complications and side effects began immediately after the procedure. These symptoms continued even after the implant was removed in the United States in April 2024.

The subsequent diagnosis was myalgic encephalomyelitis, in the context of ASIA syndrome, an inflammatory disorder caused by the body’s reaction to an adjuvant substance. It was suspected that the implant had provoked chronic inflammation and immune system disorders.

At the beginning of 2026, Denis told the French regional daily “Dauphine Libere” that his health had deteriorated dramatically.

“I can no longer leave the house, my social life is over, I have no life anymore. Everything that constitutes the dignity of a human being’s existence has vanished for me. And the situation is getting worse and worse. I live like a cancer patient in the final stage. Doctors don’t know what to offer me anymore,” he had stated.

Complaint over medical complications is closed

On January 5, 2026, Denis filed a complaint with the Public Health sector at the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office, claiming he suffered “unintentional injuries”.

According to his lawyer, the case was dismissed at the end of August for “lack of a sufficiently proven criminal offense”.

On March 18, Denis was admitted to a palliative care unit in a Belgian hospital, as he awaited final approval of his euthanasia request.

In an earlier statement this year, the actor had said: “One feels deep within their being when they are condemned without hope.”

Lawyer Courtois described this case as an example of what he calls “a silent scandal in public health”.

According to him, “thousands of patients” may have been exposed to high-risk implants without proper information and without a full informed consent process, experiencing severe and, in some cases, irreversible consequences.

The lawyer emphasizes that another part of the problem is that the guidelines in question are addressed to healthcare professionals and not directly to patients.