Shock in France, 25-year-old Brazilian found dead in the trunk of a vehicle

A serious crime has caused shock in France, after on Monday, September 21, in the city of Nice, the lifeless body of a young woman was found in macabre conditions. The victim has been identified as Larissa Brito, a 25-year-old originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

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The discovery of the body occurred inside the trunk of a car, where it was hidden under some plastic covers and a quantity of clothing. This discovery came during a routine customs check in the Brignoles area.

At the time of the check, a 29-year-old man of Algerian origin was in the car and was immediately taken into custody. Initial data from the investigation suggest that the arrested man and the victim had had a relationship in the past.

According to accounts given to the media in Brazil by Larissa’s friends, the young woman had met the 29-year-old about a year ago. Their relationship had ended after an act of violence, for which the man had received a prison sentence.

However, after his release from jail, he allegedly began pursuing the young woman again. Her friends stated that Larissa felt terrified by his insistence on getting close to her.

These statements will be subject to verification by investigators, who also aim to determine the exact place, time, and mechanism of death.

Official information indicates that the 29-year-old was previously known to authorities for traffic code violations and involvement in drug trafficking.

Currently, the prosecution is meticulously analyzing the last days of Larissa Brito’s life, in an effort to reconstruct the scenario that led to her tragic end. Great attention has been paid to her apartment on Lenval Street in Nice.

An acquaintance of the victim, who had alerted authorities to her disappearance, recounted that after entering the apartment, he found it completely clean and tidy. Furthermore, he saw an individual leaving the residence with some bags in hand.

French police continue to cross-reference all available testimonies to establish criminal responsibility.

Meanwhile, in Sao Paulo, the young woman’s family members are struggling with the painful challenge of repatriating the body. Relatives have launched a campaign to collect the necessary funds for transport.

The victim’s mother has insistently requested the publication of the suspect’s photograph, saying: “Show the face of this murderer.”

The investigation is still ongoing to shed light on all the circumstances of this tragic death.