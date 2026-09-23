Extraordinary inspection at Ohrid, Struga hospitals and Skopje gynecology over Ohrid patient case concludes

The State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate (ISHSSH) has closed the extraordinary control at the general hospitals of Ohrid and Struga, as well as at the Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic in Skopje, regarding the case of patient LJ.Sh. from Ohrid, who lost her baby before reaching the end of pregnancy.

Të lidhura

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The request to verify the actions of the gynecologist who had followed the patient, as well as her treatment in a private health institution, came from the Minister of Health, Sasho Klekovski.

Minister Klekovski announced today that the inspection report covers the activity of the general hospitals in Ohrid and Struga, and the Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic, during the period from May to September.

“The inspection was carried out and I requested that the work of the gynecologist be reviewed before the patient was admitted to the Ohrid hospital. There is a statement that during that period she also presented at a private health institution, so I asked to investigate what treatment she received there, so that we have a complete picture. As in the previous case, I want to establish contact with the patient, because this should not be done through the media. I call for a little patience. By tomorrow we will finalize the report for both the family doctor and the private health institution,” Klekovski stated.

Regarding the case of patient S.M., the minister announced that the professional supervision has been completed and that the results will be made public tomorrow at a press conference, together with the doctors who participated in this supervision. S.M. from Strumica remained paralyzed after giving birth by cesarean section at the Shtip hospital.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 15:29

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