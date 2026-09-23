Constitutional Court gives verdict on formation of new government

On September 23, the Constitutional Court of Kosovo issued a decision on two joined requests, registered as KO256/26 and KO258/26, which were initiated by MP Arian Tahiri of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, together with other parliamentary colleagues.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the official communication, this court found that the act of September 13, 2026, by which the Kosovo government cabinet was elected, does not infringe on the provisions of Article 95 of the Constitution.

As a result, the voting process for the new executive appears to be in compliance with the Constitution.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the Assembly of Kosovo was formed after the expiry of the thirty-day period provided for by paragraph 1 of Article 66 [Election and Mandate] of the Constitution of the Republic.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 15:28

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