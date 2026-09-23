The final deadline for electing the head of state, and the dates when voting could take place again

The Constitutional Court published its ruling regarding the complaint filed by representatives of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, which concerned the establishment of the new legislature and the formation of the executive.

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According to the court’s assessment, the formation of the Assembly occurred outside the 30-day window provided for in the Constitution. Nevertheless, it ruled that the government cabinet that took office on September 13 did so in accordance with the country’s highest law.

A key aspect of this decision is the time frame for electing the head of state. The Constitutional Court has clarified that the 60-day period for this process began on August 8, 2026, and will close on October 6, 2026.

If the attempt to elect the President within this time frame fails, constitutional provisions require the dissolution of the Assembly and the calling of a new electoral process. In such a scenario, the first two Sundays of November, namely November 8 and 15, appear as the most likely options for going to the ballot box.

In parallel, the Court found that the Assembly is obliged to fill the vacant post of deputy speaker, electing that person from the ranks of the second largest legislative group, that of the PDK. The request for an interim measure was rejected by the court, and the full decision enters into force immediately, from the moment of its public announcement.