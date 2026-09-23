Tension at the Polish border: Fighter jets react after Russian helicopter violates airspace for 42 seconds

The Polish Armed Forces have confirmed a new border incident, where a Russian military Mi-8 helicopter penetrated about 300 meters into national airspace, staying for approximately 42 seconds.

Të lidhura

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Immediately after the detection of the aircraft by military radars, rapid reaction units were activated. Polish fighter jets were scrambled, while ground troops and other army components went on high alert.

In the official statement, the military command stressed that they monitored the entire flight trajectory thanks to their surveillance infrastructure. Based on the aircraft’s behavior, Polish analysts believe that Moscow is continuing to test the reflexes and readiness of the Polish defense system.

The structures responsible for air defense operate continuously, maintaining uninterrupted vigilance to protect the sovereignty of the country’s sky, the same sources added.

This incident follows another violation recorded at the end of July. On the 30th of that month, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile ended up on Polish soil, near the locality of Tarnawa-Kolonia, located in the Lublin region.

Investigations conducted by the Lublin Prosecutor’s Office revealed that the projectile was manufactured in a plant located in the Moscow area. As a result of the impact, a massive crater formed at that location, with a diameter of about 10 meters and a depth reaching 5 meters.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 16:14

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