British ambassador focuses on Special Court ruling, LDK replaces it with ‘current developments’ in press release

Jonathan Hargreaves, the United Kingdom’s ambassador, held a meeting today with the leaders of the Democratic League of Kosovo at the party’s headquarters.

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In his reaction after the talks, the British diplomat noted that with chairman Lumir Abdixhiku he had addressed the ruling that the Special Court handed down last week.

“We discussed the continuing importance of maintaining restrained and dignified stances towards the verdict of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers,” Hargreaves wrote in the second sentence of his post.

Meanwhile, the LDK press release does not mention at all the Special Court’s convicting verdict for four former Kosovo Liberation Army commanders, who received a total of 81 years in prison. In its announcement, the party refers to “current political developments in the country.”

“During the conversation, current political developments in the country and the process of constituting the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo were discussed,” it says in the second sentence of the LDK announcement.

Further, the press release specifies that “Chairman Abdixhiku informed Ambassador Hargreaves about the LDK’s positions regarding recent developments, emphasizing the LDK’s commitment to protecting the interest of the Republic and the functionality of democratic institutions.”

The British ambassador also confirmed that the meeting discussed the functioning of institutions.

“Also, I underlined the need to complete the formation of institutions as soon as possible, so that Kosovo can focus on meeting the needs of its citizens and advancing our common international objectives,” he added at the end of his status.

Meanwhile, at the end of the LDK statement, it is emphasized that Chairman Abdixhiku expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its continuous support, highlighting the importance of the strong partnership between the two states and close cooperation in the service of democracy, rule of law and stability of Kosovo.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 16:19

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