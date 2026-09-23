Ilir Deda: the Constitutional Court’s decision clarifies everything, now we await political unity

After the publication of the Constitutional Court’s decision, analyst Ilir Deda expressed the opinion that legality has now been restored in the process of forming institutions after the elections.

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According to him, it now remains to be seen whether there is any option for political coordination in the current circumstances, which he considers the most challenging in a 15-year period.

In his full reaction, Deda emphasizes that the Court returned the institutional constitution to the tracks of legality and, at the same time, completely changed the electoral calculations for December 27. He adds that, since everything is now clear, it remains to be seen if there is any room for unity in this situation, which he describes as the most difficult of these last 15 years.