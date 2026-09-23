Deadline for the election of Kosovo’s President, Constitutional Court sets October 6, 2026

The Constitutional Court of Kosovo has clarified the date by which the process of selecting the head of state must be finalized.

Të lidhura

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According to the decision taken, the constitutional period of 60 days has started to be counted from August 8, 2026, and will end on October 6 of the same year.

The judicial panel emphasized that this timeline stems from the provisions of subparagraph 3, paragraph 1 of Article 82 of the country’s Constitution, which deals with cases of dissolution of the Assembly.

The reasoning of the judgment explicitly states: “The sixty (60) day deadline for the election of the President of the Republic of Kosovo, according to subparagraph 3, paragraph 1 of Article 82 [Dissolution of the Assembly] of the Constitution of the Republic of Kosovo, began on August 8, 2026, and ends on October 6, 2026”.

Consequently, following the Constitutional Court’s interpretation, October 6, 2026 remains the final legal deadline to give the country a new president.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 16:17

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