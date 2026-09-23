AAK deputy: The rulers’ plan failed, constitutional deadlines are not just decoration

According to him, what he calls the rulers’ game has suffered a complete failure from the moment this decision was announced.

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In his reaction, Ramadani stated that those in power must understand once and for all that the Constitution is not a piece of paper with merely advisory value and that constitutional deadlines are not decorative elements. He emphasized that the Constitutional Court clearly found that the Assembly was constituted after the 30-day deadline had passed.

Moreover, according to Ramadani, the court went even further by defining the constitutional consequences of this overstep, making it clear that by October 6 either the new President will be elected, or the country will go to extraordinary elections.

He described this as a total failure of the rulers’ scheme, adding that everything they undertook from August 8 to September 13 has been overturned by the Constitutional Court.