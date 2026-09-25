Accident on the Rrogozhinë-Lushnje highway/ Married couple injured, driver rushed to the Trauma Hospital

An accident occurred on the Rrogozhinë-Lushnje highway, near the Grabjan roundabout. The car collided with the concrete barrier and then hit a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Të lidhura None found

The married couple traveling in the vehicle were injured in the collision.

The injured were transported to the Lushnje Hospital, while the driver was taken to the Trauma Hospital for more specialized treatment.

Police at the scene are documenting the details and are expected to shed light on the causes of the accident.