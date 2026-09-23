Special court announces questioning session for former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni

The Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime has announced that on Wednesday, questioning sessions will be held for three persons under investigation, including the former director of the State Intelligence Service, Vlora Hyseni.

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Criminal proceeding no. 20/1 of 2025 includes Fatjon Kalluçi and Embro Sulejmani, in addition to Hyseni. The Special Prosecution, on September 23, 2026, submitted to the court requests for their questioning, for whom security measures were imposed at an earlier stage.

The measure of “house arrest” has been imposed on Vlora Hyseni, who is accused of committing criminal offenses provided for by articles 302/2 and 295/a/1 of the Criminal Code.

On the other hand, Fatjon Kalluçi, suspected of violating article 295/a/1, and Embro Sulejmani, suspected of the criminal offense under article 302/2, are being held under the measure of “detention in prison”.

For Kalluçi and Sulejmani, the court session will begin at 09:00 on September 24, 2026.

Meanwhile, the questioning session for Vlora Hyseni is scheduled for the same date, September 24, 2026, but starting at 12:00.