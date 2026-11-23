The Democratic Party is preparing candidates for the May 9 elections, with two MPs expected to give up their seats to run

While the race for the Municipality of Tirana remains without a clear candidate, the Democratic Party has moved forward with selecting candidates expected to run in the country’s other municipalities. The names being discussed within the opposition include two MPs from the Democratic parliamentary group, who are expected to give up their seats to take part in the May 9 election race.

They are Gjin Gjoni, who is being tipped as a candidate for Lezhë, and Xhelal Mziu for the Municipality of Kamëz. Another decision the Democratic Party appears to have made concerns municipalities currently governed by the opposition.

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According to reports, the current mayors are expected to receive the Democrats’ backing again as they seek a second term. The strategy covers the municipalities of Kavajë, Has, Mirditë, Tepelenë and Pukë.

Meanwhile, names of new candidates have also begun circulating in several other municipalities. In Vlorë, the Democratic Party is expected to back Atird Hoxha; in Kukës, Rrahman Dema; and in Durrës, Adrian Gashi.

However, the candidate selection process is not yet complete, and the names remain under discussion. The process is expected to become clearer during the first week of December, when local branches of the Democratic Party conclude their proposals and discussions.